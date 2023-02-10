The Valencia coach during the press conference for the Copa del Rey match against Athletic Bilbao

“It’s the third or fourth time you’ve always asked me the same thing. I’ll answer you the same way: I’m waiting, you’re waiting, the fans are waiting. The club knows I need a midfielder, the club knows everything. From day one we have been talking about numbers and financial fair play. I’m waiting for a player to improve the team»: so Gennaro Gattuso, Valencia coach, during the press conference in view of the Copa del Rey match against Athletic Bilbao. The bat coach blurted out after a reporter asked him once again to account for the team’s transfer market