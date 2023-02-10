Home Sports “It’s the fourth time you’ve asked me the same thing…” – Corriere TV
Sports

“It’s the fourth time you’ve asked me the same thing…” – Corriere TV

by admin
“It’s the fourth time you’ve asked me the same thing…” – Corriere TV

The Valencia coach during the press conference for the Copa del Rey match against Athletic Bilbao

“It’s the third or fourth time you’ve always asked me the same thing. I’ll answer you the same way: I’m waiting, you’re waiting, the fans are waiting. The club knows I need a midfielder, the club knows everything. From day one we have been talking about numbers and financial fair play. I’m waiting for a player to improve the team»: so Gennaro Gattuso, Valencia coach, during the press conference in view of the Copa del Rey match against Athletic Bilbao. The bat coach blurted out after a reporter asked him once again to account for the team’s transfer market

January 25, 2023 – Updated January 25, 2023, 7:45 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  After 5 years, Luhan and Guan Xiaotong's popularity is not as good as before. It was only when the official announcement was made that the network was paralyzed and Reba contributed

You may also like

Timberwolves: Bryn Forbes towards the cut, work on...

Ferrari, what will the new SF-23 be like?...

Derby Pistoiese-Prato behind closed doors: “serious violation of...

Chinese Football Association: In the new season, the...

Physiologist Guillame Millet Partners With Salomon To Enhance...

Scattered considerations after the third evening of Sanremo...

By bicycle from the Val dei Mocheni to...

Partizan privateer in the home of Bayern Munich,...

Who is the final big winner in the...

Milan Giroud, positive meeting for the renewal but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy