He Circle of Journalists of Valledupar (CPV) announced this Thursday that the special distinction Journalist of the Year of the Vallenato Mermaid Awards will bear the name of Rosa Rosa Quinterowho in life served as head of the Communications Office of the Government of Cesar.

The decision was announced by the president of the CPV, Maria Elvira Marulanda, during the commemoration of Journalist’s Day, who explained that this is a way of exalt the memory by Rosado Quintero “and offer condolences and support to their families.”

The journalists from the capital of Cesar remembered some moments with the social communicator. / PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

POSTHUMOUS RECOGNITION

The social communicator and journalist died on January 18 in a traffic accident while returning from a departmental administration event in the town of Saloa, municipality of Chimichagua. He also died in the accident. Jairo Bolivar Araujoaudiovisual producer.

Resolution 003 through which this posthumous recognition is carried out establishes that it will come into effect from the award ceremony this year.o 2023, with the aim that “Your life and your professional performance become model of the present and future generations of social communication”.

The document was received by the vice president of the CPV board of directors, Edilberto Castilla, and it will be delivered to the relatives of Rosado Quintero.