Registration: online on Wedosport or at the Wellness Management in via Jervis in Ivrea up to and including Friday 2 September; the Race Center will be set up in Palazzo Giusiana in Via dei Patrioti, in front of the Giardinetti and will be open on Saturday 3 from 4 to 6 pm for bibs / race packs and registrations; Sunday 4th from 7 to 8.30 for last registrations and collection of bibs / race packs

IVREA. Organized by the Avis Ivrea sports group and the Compagnia dei 5 Laghi Association, the 45th edition of the 5 Lakes Race, Memorial Giuseppe Giorgio, will be held on Sunday 4 September in Ivrea.

The competitive foot race, approved by Fifal and Uisp, takes place over a distance of 25 km on mixed ground, asphalt, dirt, woods and porphyry, which is defined as ecotrail. The 450 meters of total altitude difference are well distributed along the route that starts and arrives in the center of Ivrea, winding through the suggestive and spectacular Park of the 5 lakes, Lake San Michele, Lake Campagna, Lake Sirio, Lake Pistono and Lake Nero, which, with more than 500 square km of surface, it is today one of the best preserved moraine reliefs in the world. At the same time, the fifth edition of the Corsa dei 2 Laghi will also take place, Memorial Fiorella Salussolia, this year in both competitive and non-competitive versions, which will be held on a track of 12 kilometers and 200 meters in altitude, mainly on asphalt but with sections dirt roads and the final wooded passage on Monte Stella di Ivrea. Numerous sponsors, which allowed the creation of an edition with many innovations including a rich race pack, a prize for the Finisher of the 5 Laghi and the final pasta party for everyone.

It is possible to register online on Wedosport or at the Wellness Management in via Jervis in Ivrea up to and including Friday 2 September; the Race Center will be set up in Palazzo Giusiana in Via dei Patrioti, in front of the Giardinetti and will be open on Saturday 3 from 4 to 6 pm for bibs / race packs and registrations; Sunday 4th from 7 to 8.30 for last registrations and collection of bibs / race packs. The start of the race will be at 9 from Lungo Dora, arrival instead in the central Piazza Ottinetti with the final Pasta Party managed by the Pro loco di Cascinette at the Giusiana public gardens. Info tel. 345. 9211507 whatsapp 348. 8289453, email [email protected] On the occasion of the race, from 9 to 12, there is a temporary suspension of road traffic during the transit of runners on some city streets. No parking with forced removal of vehicles from 8 to 10.30 in via Pelizzari, Grande Torino, San Pietro Martire, dei Patrioti. –

