The enemies of all time, with a foray into Europe. Donald Trump also criticized former German Chancellor Angela Merkel at his Pennsylvania rally for ignoring her invitation not to sign the deal for the Nord Stream pipeline. “I told her it would increase Germany’s energy dependence on Russia and now we see the results,” he said during his speech in support of his candidates in the November elections, including TV star Mehmet Oz and famous Dr. Oz. , running for a seat in the Senate. It is the first time the tycoon has spoken publicly since FBI agents raided his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, seizing a series of secret documents, classified as “top secret”, “secret” and “confidential”, taken away from the White House when leaving the presidency. And it is on this that all the anger explodes that for a story that does not see him at all serene. It is understood by the tones.

Biden enemy of the state, we will chase him and Pelosi out

Joe Biden is “an enemy of the state”, “the speech he made in Philadelphia was full of hatred and anger”, “it was the most divisive speech made by a president, who disparaged 70 million voters”: Donald Trump starts immediately to attack the president, “we will put an end to the political career of Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden”. “Biden thinks Make America Great Again is bad for the country – he adds – he says to stop the Maga movement, because it is a threat. The danger to democracy comes from the radical left, not the right. In November we will take back the country “.

Fierce monster fbi controlled by dem and media

“The FBI has become a ferocious monster controlled by the democratic left and by the media but I will not remain silent,” he promises his people. “It is the same FBI who did not prosecute Hillary Clinton for the Emailgate. They posted photos implying that those documents I had scattered on the floor. They are really dishonest people.” The search, “a parody of justice that scoffed at the laws, traditions, and principles of America while the whole world watched.”

Trump, they wanted to arrest my son Donald Jr in Russiagate

“They wanted to send my son Donald Jr. to prison – he says referring to Russiagate – a good boy, accusing him of things they had invented, coming up with a totally invented story, a hoax, in which they said Russia, Russia, Russia”.