Ja Morant: I have to make better decisions, both on and off the pitch…

Ja Morant does not shy away from questions from the media – Unlike Dillon Brooks…- after the defeat against the Lakers in game 6 which decreed the end of the Grizzlies season.

The point guard admits his off-court issues have taken a toll on the team.

“I have to make better decisions, both on and off the pitch….My off-pitch problems affected the whole organisation. I need more discipline, probably more off the pitch than on…. Off the pitch, I absolutely have to make better decisions. On the pitch, I have to be even more concentrated. Being a leader of this team, it all starts with me. So, whatever situation I attack, I know my boys will follow. I just have to improve in this area”.

