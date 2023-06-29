Jalonen was dismissed from the hockey team! Hadamczik already has his successor

Kari Jalonen is no longer the coach of the Czech hockey team! The executive committee of the union ranked him eighth; the historically worst placing at the World Cup; at the championship in Tampere and Riga, he canceled a year before the end of the valid contract. Czech hockey president Alois Hadamczik also announced Fin’s successor. As previously announced by Sport.cz, the current coach of the national team, Radim Rulík, became the coach. Together with him, his assistants Marek Židlický and Jiří Kalous and goalkeeper coach Ondřej Pavelec are heading to the A team. Staron’s general manager of the team will then be Petr Nedvěd. You can watch the press conference live on Sport.cz.

