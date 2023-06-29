Home » Jalonen was dismissed from the hockey team! Hadamczik already has his successor
Sports

Jalonen was dismissed from the hockey team! Hadamczik already has his successor

by admin

Kari Jalonen is no longer the coach of the Czech hockey team! The executive committee of the union ranked him eighth; the historically worst placing at the World Cup; at the championship in Tampere and Riga, he canceled a year before the end of the valid contract. Czech hockey president Alois Hadamczik also announced Fin’s successor. As previously announced by Sport.cz, the current coach of the national team, Radim Rulík, became the coach. Together with him, his assistants Marek Židlický and Jiří Kalous and goalkeeper coach Ondřej Pavelec are heading to the A team. Staron’s general manager of the team will then be Petr Nedvěd. You can watch the press conference live on Sport.cz.

See also  Juventus, Weah surprise hit for the bianconeri?

You may also like

Sports recovery signed by Starpool – Sport Marketing...

Football: Austria climbs up the world rankings

Adama Traoré, who he is and how he...

The thirteenth round of the Chinese Super League...

Garmont Vetta Tech GTX, a surprising boot

The Czechs do not want Russian athletes on...

Basket Scafati 1969 and Givova, the partnership is...

Barça Vision Platform Helps Build Barcelona’s Digital Space...

Osimhen has fun in Nigeria: numbers in a...

Jury decision on victory at Ocean Race

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy