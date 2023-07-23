Jamaica live: follow the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the first match of the French women’s football team at the 2023 World Cup, organized in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

What is it about ? From the first meeting of Les Bleues at the 2023 World Cup, against Jamaica. The tricolor formation, led by Hervé Renard, will try to get out of group F, also made up of Panama and Brazil.

Or ? At the Sydney Football Stadium, also called Allianz Stadium, in Sydney.

At what time ? 12 p.m. The Jamaican XI, here it is: Spencer – Wiltshire, A. Swaby, C. Swaby, Blackwood – Sampson, Spence – Matthews, Primus, Brown – Shaw (cap.).

On which channel ? M6.

Qui live ? Denis Menetrier and Valentin Baudry, on the lookout in the Austerlitz kop, and Anthony Hernandez, keen on the ball from Sydney.

Who arbitrates? Chilean Maria Belen Carvajal.

The composition of the teams:

Peyraud-Magnin – Lakrar, Renard (cap), Cascarino, Karchaoui – Matthew, Geyoro, Toletti, Majri – Diani, Le Summer.

Coach: Herve Renard.

Spencer – Wiltshire, A. Swaby, C. Swaby, Blackwood – Sampson, Spence – Matthews, Primus, Brown – Shaw (cap.).

Coach: Lorne Donaldson.

What won’t we talk about?

Of the fabulous destiny… of armchair 41

A little reading while you wait:

Hervé Renard, coach of Les Bleues, is “entirely immersed in the cause of women’s football”

Selma Bacha, victim of a sprain, remains with the French women’s team

Women’s World Cup: the French team in search of the “click” to finally win

Amandine Henry forfeits injury two weeks before World Cup in Oceania

“The ‘delay’ in women’s football is more cultural than sporting and economic”

Request the program: the next sports lives of the “World“

And because it’s not just football in life: to receive our new newsletter on the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games for free, this is where it happens

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

