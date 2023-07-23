Island of Rhodes, the fire is out of control: 30 thousand people saved. ‘Largest ever evacuation in Greece’

The fire that is destroying theRhodes island it is still out of control: the Greek media reported it, after the authorities evacuated yesterday 30 thousand peopleof which 2 thousand had to be transported off the beaches by boat. The fire burned a large area of forestalso destroying luxurious hotelsas well as many housing. Meanwhile, the work of the firefighters continues, engaged in the front line against high temperatures and strong winds. Last night the areas of Massari, Malonas and Haraki were evacuated. Citizens are invited by a 112 message to move towards the city of Rhodes.

The rescuers carried out “the most large evacuation operation never happened in Greece” on the island of Rhodes, where a raging fire is raging for the sixth consecutive day: a police spokeswoman told theAfp. “He Everything went well. Everyone, especially the tourists, followed the orders“, he stressed Constantia Dimoglidou.

Today at dawn five helicopters, two of which are Air Force, and three aircraft have started drop water, while during the day the arrival of a fire brigade aircraft from the Czech Republic and two from Turkey is expected. Currently, they are busy coping with the flames beyond 200 firefighters with 39 vehicles, while new reinforcements arrived in Rhodes on Saturday night with two C-130s that took off from Elefsina.

Meanwhile, videos of the fire that struck are circulating on the net Kiotari. The situation is dramatic, writes the newspaper That Vima: Residents try to help put out the flames with fire extinguishers. According to the weather report, temperatures should be around today in the continental areas exceed 40 degrees: 43 degrees in the center of the country, 44 in the Peloponnese and 45 in the region of Thessaly.