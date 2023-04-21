Jankto stops: “I have to think about my health”

Before the coming out now the decision not to play again until the end of the season. Jakub Jankto announced his stop in a post on Instagram. “In recent years, especially in the last one, many things have accumulated around me that I better slow down and think about my health“, wrote the 27-year-old Czech midfielder from Sparta Prague, who played in Italy with Ascoli, Sampdoria and Udinese.

“It wasn’t my best year”

“From a sporting point of view it wasn’t my best year and it saddens me most of all that my health and my mental condition will not allow me to chase the title and the national cup”, added Jankto. Sparta Prague are first in the league at +2 on their “cousins” Slavia Prague and the two teams will also face each other in the final of the Czech Republic Cup in May.

Suspended by Sparta Prague

Sparta had just announced that Jankto would be excluded from first team activities and that he had spoken to the player about what happened on Tuesday when he was stopped by the police while driving through the streets of Prague: according to local media, the player would have undergone the balloon test but not the drug test and also would have been found without a license, which had been withdrawn earlier. Sparta had underlined that they had suspended Jankto to “allow him to deal with his personal matters. The player is not ready to fulfill his obligations under his professional contract”.