Brescia-Pari, journalist Luca Guerra victim of racism

Brescia-Pari, journalist Luca Guerra victim of racism

“Yes, I’m Italian, moron,” replies the radio journalist Selene, seized by a moment of discouragement: “It makes me want to go home.” Then the live stream continues

Saturday 25 February at the Rigamonti stadium in Brescia the reporter of radio Selene, Luca Guerra, is was offended by a fan from Brescia: «Are you from Bari, are you Italian?». “Yes, I’m Italian, idiot”, replies the young man, commenting: “It makes me want to go home”, but then continues with the broadcast.

Feb 26, 2023 – Updated Feb 26, 2023, 2:35pm

