Japan, new record for "King Kazu" Miura: oldest player on the field at 55 years and 225 days
Sports

Japan, new record for “King Kazu” Miura: oldest player on the field at 55 years and 225 days

Japan, new record for “King Kazu” Miura: oldest player on the field at 55 years and 225 days

In the last race with his Suzuka Point Getters against the Japanese fourth division Criacao Shinjuku, Miura improved his already astounding record. But who stops him anymore?

For 37 years in the field without ever stopping. Former Japanese international Kazuyoshi Miura, nicknamed “King Kazu”, broke yet another record in his long career.

From that goal in the derby onwards

The former Genoa (in the only season in the Grifone he scored the goal of the momentary Genoa advantage in the derby against Sampdoria on 4 December 1994, then won by the Sampdoria 3-2), last Sunday increased his current record as a professional footballer more senior in the field at 55 years and 225 days.

Miura, who won with his Suzuka Point Getters against Criacao Shinjuku at the National Stadium (16,218,000 spectators, a record number in the fourth division), entered the field in the 76th minute. “King Kazu” will turn 56 next February 26 but he doesn’t want to stop playing. His goal is to take the field until he is 60.

October 11, 2022

