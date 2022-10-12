Learn to become volunteers for the good of the territory, following the example of Maurizio Gris. With this spirit, the municipal administration, the Pedavena Civil Protection group, the Valcolmeda association, the Pro Loco of Pedavena and the Amici della Pedavena Croce D’Aune organize the Volunteer Day in memory of the administrator and volunteer who passed away a year ago.

The goal of the is to raise public awareness on the subject of volunteering and civic sense, values ​​that Maurizio has consistently cultivated over the years. “Knowing the past, remembering, is the only way to face the present, because there is no definitive separation as long as there is memory,” says Mayor Nicola Castellaz. “From the municipal council of 2021 the memory of the figure of Maurizio Gris, municipal councilor in continuity from 1999 to 2021, where he distinguished himself for his commitment at the service of the Municipality of Pedavena with particular constancy and professionalism also recognized by the citizens to whom he was always close and with whom he had a direct relationship for the solution of various problems ».

Among his many initiatives, he was a point of reference for the “Idea Giovani” project, an activity aimed at the younger generations of Pedavena, while in the associative context he strengthened his link with the territory by belonging to different realities, including the Protection civil, Valcolmeda, Amici della Pedavena-Croce D’Aune and Pro loco, in which he has always assumed a participatory role by actively collaborating and also personally in the various activities carried out.

“From them and the administration”, underlines the mayor Nicola Castellaz, “the Pedavenese volunteer day was born, which aims to be a way to actively demonstrate how the value of the” public thing “is a common good to be cared for and passed on to the new generations. just like Maurizio has always done ».

By clicking on the form on the Municipality website it is possible to register for the initiative (within the day of tomorrow) by choosing the type of planned intervention. In order to define the contents more precisely, a communication will be sent to citizens relating to a meeting already scheduled for Thursday 13 at 18 in the council chamber of the town hall. On that occasion, for those who are not already enrolled in the register of volunteers, a form will be filled out. In case of bad weather the initiative will be canceled.