For your health it is vital to keep diabetes and blood sugar levels under control: here are the various methods to be able to do this.

Among the most dangerous diseases for our health and well-being there is certainly the diabetesa problem that is caused byexcessive presence of glucose in our blood in turn caused by an altered amount of insulin. As shown by the data made available by Ministry of Health, the people suffering from this disorder would be more than 3.5 million, and the number in recent years would even seem to be growing. So let’s take a look at the ways to steer clear of diabetes and blood glucose levels.

Methods to ward off diabetes and high blood sugar

As reported byHigher Institute of Healthil diabetes it is mainly of two types: the diabetes 1which concerns about 10% of the population, and that of type 2, which concerns the other 90%. For the first group, the contribution of insulin is more relevant, while for the second the contribution of a healthy lifestyle becomes decisive. Fighting this disease e keep blood glucose levels under control it is fundamental for our health: to be able to do this, it is of enormous importance not only to use insulin but also to follow a lifestyle that is as healthy and balanced as possible and which therefore has physical activity and adequate nutrition at its center.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> The different tricks to be able to purify the air in your home

Let’s start fromPower supply. As explained byHigher Institute of Health, a correct diet is able to reduce the risk of incurring diabetes and cardiovascular diseases of various types while maintaining normal glucose levels. Among the recommended foods there are above all those rich in carbohydrates such as fruit, legumes, vegetables or even skimmed milk, to be consumed for about 130 grams per day. The contribution of foods with a high fiber content should not be underestimated.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Draining diet: how it works, what to eat and what to avoid

We then arrive atphysical activity. L’Institute recommended to play above all aerobic exercises for about 150 minutes each week, or alternatively higher intensity exercises for at least 90 minutes per week. In addition, sporting activity should be carried out for at least three days a week if possible, avoiding having to spend two consecutive days without training or exercises and worrying in the meantime to keep away from smoking.