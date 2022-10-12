Home Technology Blizzard apologises for the launch of “Battle Strike 2”, will give away the Legend of Reaper skin and treatment pack charm | 4Gamers
Although it caused a global rejuvenation boom, the launch of “Overwatch 2” was not smooth. In addition to being attacked by DDoS, some heroes were also affected by bugs in the game. Blizzard Entertainment (Blizzard Entertainment) On the 11th overseas time, an announcement was made to apologize to the players.

According to the official announcement, Blizzard admitted that “Battle Strike 2” suffered from various challenges when it was launched, and promised to step up its pace to maintain the stability of the server through future revisions and updates, and once again apologized to the affected players.

At the same time, Blizzard announced that as long as you log in to the “Battle Strike 2” game from October 25th to the end of the first season (December 5th), you can get the legendary Reaper skin “Cursed Captain Reaper”, as well as the treatment pack weapon charm.

In addition, Blizzard will also launch a weekend double experience event to maintain the heat.

Heroes shooter Overwatch 2 is available for free on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC Battle.net and more.

