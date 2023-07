According to Omri Manhime, Jasiel Rivero has reached an agreement with Maccabi Tel Aviv for a one-year contract with an option.

The Cuban power forward comes from two years at Valencia, with whom she made her Euroleague debut last season (9.4 PPG, 3.4 RPG in 18 minutes per game).

