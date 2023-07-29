President Petro spoke out for the capture of his son Nicolás

After meeting the capture of his son Nicolás Petro Burgos and Daysuris Vásquez this Saturday morning in Bogotá, the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, spoke about the facts through his Twitter account.

Also read: They captured Nicolás Petro, son of the president

In the trill, the president regretted the situation his eldest son is going through and stated that the Prosecutor’s Office will have all the guarantees to proceed in accordance with the law.

“My son Nicolás and his ex-wife Days have been captured by the Prosecutor’s Office. C.As a person and a father, so much self-destruction hurts me a lot. and the fact that one of my children goes to jail; As President of the Republic, I will ensure that the Prosecutor’s Office has all the guarantees from me to proceed in accordance with the law.”, is read in the trill.

added: “I wish my son luck and strength. May these events forge your character and you can reflect on your own mistakes. As I stated before the attorney general, I will not intervene or pressure his decisions; let the law freely guide the process”.

My son Nicolás and his ex-wife Days have been captured by the prosecution As a person and a father, so much self-destruction hurts me a lot and the fact that one of my sons goes to jail; As President of the Republic, he assured that the prosecution has all the guarantees from me to… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) July 29, 2023

Nicolás Petro Burgos was captured by the Attorney General’s Office for the crimes of illicit enrichment and money laundering. For his part, his ex-wife Daysuris Vásquez Castro for money laundering and violation of personal data for events that occurred from 2022 to date.

Those captured will be brought before a guarantee control judge in the city of Bogotá.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

