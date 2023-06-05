Home » Javelin thrower Vadlejch won the Odložil Memorial for the sixth time
Javelin thrower Vadlejch won the Odložil Memorial for the sixth time

Javelin thrower Jakub Vadlejch won his sixth victory in a row at the Josef Odložil Memorial. In the rain at Juliska in Prague, he won the first series with a performance of 82.55 meters. Nikola Ogrodníková finished second in the javelin competition behind the 2016 Olympic champion Sara Kolaková of Croatia. Czech shot put record holder Tomáš Staněk also had to settle for second place, who was beaten by Briton Scott Lincoln by five centimeters.

