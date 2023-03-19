Original title: Jenkins: I have been talking with Morant recently and I believe he is ready to return

Live broadcast March 19th at 8:00 am today, the Grizzlies will sit at home against the Warriors. Grizzlies coach Jenkins accepted media interviews before the game.

When asked when Morant could return, Jenkins said: “We have been talking with Morant recently, and through these conversations, I believe Morant is ready to return. But as I said before, for the His teaching and guidance will be an ongoing process.”

“It (Morant ready to return) is all about here (pointing to his head) and here (pointing to his heart).”

Related news>>>NBA official: Morant was suspended without pay and suspended for 8 games, the fastest will come back against the Lone Ranger on March 21

