Home Sports Jenkins: I have been talking with Morant recently and I believe he is ready to return – yqqlm
Sports

Jenkins: I have been talking with Morant recently and I believe he is ready to return – yqqlm

by admin
Jenkins: I have been talking with Morant recently and I believe he is ready to return – yqqlm

Original title: Jenkins: I have been talking with Morant recently and I believe he is ready to return

Jenkins: I have been talking with Morant recently and I believe he is ready to return

Live broadcast March 19th at 8:00 am today, the Grizzlies will sit at home against the Warriors. Grizzlies coach Jenkins accepted media interviews before the game.

When asked when Morant could return, Jenkins said: “We have been talking with Morant recently, and through these conversations, I believe Morant is ready to return. But as I said before, for the His teaching and guidance will be an ongoing process.”

“It (Morant ready to return) is all about here (pointing to his head) and here (pointing to his heart).”

Related news>>>NBA official: Morant was suspended without pay and suspended for 8 games, the fastest will come back against the Lone Ranger on March 21

Jenkins: We will give Morant support and guide him for a long time on how to enhance his sense of responsibilityReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Dual-core absence Powell scored 30 points and Markkanen 34+12 Jazz beat the Clippers – yqqlm

You may also like

Ski flying: Klinec sets a world record at...

Garmin Lily is updated with two new styles...

Masters of sport – Nicola Negro takes Italian...

This is how Ronaldo shoots! A luxurious goal...

Rome-Sassuolo: the scarf is the oldest fetish

Two ÖVV duos are in the semifinals in...

Scattered considerations on the Milan-Sanremo 2023

Vitamin A and sport | Importance and sources

After Lappi’s withdrawal, Ogier heads for a triumph...

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy