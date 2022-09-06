Home Sports Jeremy Lin joins Guangzhou Long-Lions_Zhejiang Online
Sports

by admin
Jeremy Lin joins Guangzhou Long-Lions

2022-09-06 10:26:55

Source: Xinhua News Agency

Reporter Wang Haoming

The Dragon and Lions Basketball Club announced on the 5th that it has signed a contract with Chinese-American basketball player Jeremy Lin. He will wear the No. 7 jersey to represent the team in the Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) in the new season.

“He once swept the basketball world, created madness, and inspired countless young people to be brave. He has been on the field for more than ten years, and the years have witnessed his ups and downs, but his desire to win has not changed. He is Jeremy Lin, and today, he will be with him. Long-Lions compose a new chapter together!” Long-Lions Basketball Club wrote in the official announcement.

The 34-year-old Jeremy Lin graduated from Harvard University in the United States. He landed in the NBA in 2010. He once set off a wave of “Lin Madness” on the court with his excellent performance. In 2019, he won the NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors. Subsequently, Jeremy Lin moved to the CBA to represent Beijing Shougang, averaging 19 points per game.

“As a defender, Jeremy Lin has rich game experience and excellent tactical literacy. He has a broad vision and solid basic skills. He can tear open the opponent’s defense line in a variety of ways. At the same time, he has outstanding defensive awareness and a positive attitude, which can effectively limit the opponent’s score. It is believed that through the joint training of the whole team, Jeremy Lin will quickly integrate into the team’s tactical system and lay a good foundation for the journey of the new season!” Long-Lions Basketball Club said in the official announcement.

Label:Jeremy Lin; Basketball; Official Announcement; Club
edit: Zhu Jiahong

