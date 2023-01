Sampdoria-Napoli is played in the memory of Gianluca Vialli and Sinisa Mihajlovic, great Sampdoria champions who passed away in recent days. In the warm-up, the Doriani players wore the number 9 shirt of the unforgettable striker. Many banners dedicated to the two, which were remembered during the minute of silence. Also on the sideline are Mihajlovic’s three sons, alongside Stankovic, his teammate in Lazio, Inter and the Serbian national team.