Listen to the audio version of the article

Autonomy, governance of the Pnrr machine to “ground” investments and new rules on compensation in the event of accidents in the context of school-work experiences. These are the three dossiers on which the Meloni government, having archived the maneuver and the holiday break, should intervene. And it should do so shortly, by January, on the basis of ad hoc measures.

Autonomy, the Calderoli proposal must be analyzed by the government

As far as differentiated autonomy is concerned, the draft of the bill elaborated by the Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies Roberto Calderoli, sent to Palazzo Chigi close to New Year’s Eve, has not yet been studied in depth by the government. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s idea would be to make differentiated autonomy and institutional reforms march together. Calderoli’s proposal is enclosed in about ten pages, just 11 articles among which, however, attacking the opposition, lacks both an adequate role for the Chambers and the equalization fund to avoid Serie A Regions (of the North) and others, with minor Serie B spending capacity (in the South). Once revised and possibly integrated (ie corrected) it is not excluded that it could also arrive on the table of the Council of Ministers for a preliminary examination by the end of January. “If they think of splitting Italy and increasing the differences between North and South, they will find a wall”, warns the governor of Emilia Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, candidate for the Dem secretariat.

Governance reform of the Pnrr to ground investments

As regards the Pnrr, the national recovery and resilience plan, the executive aims to review its governance, a step that must be agreed with the European Commission. The theme will be on the table at the meeting at Palazzo Chigi on Monday 9 January between Meloni and Ursula von der Leyen. Already with the ministerial decree, which redesigned the names and perimeter of the proxies of various ministries, it was envisaged that the Central Service for the Pnrr, stationed at the Mef and led by Carmine di Nuzzo, operates “in support” of the delegated authority. So no longer via XX Settembre but the new ad hoc ministry that the premier has entrusted to Raffele Fitto. Now the intention is to also put a hand to the rest of the intermediate structures, the units for the Pnrr set up in the individual ministries which should become immediately replaceable. It would not be so much a matter of a spoil system, the government insists, but of making a machine more efficient which has so far shown its limits and which instead must run at full capacity especially in the new phase of “grounding” investments, of effective opening of construction sites . The Report to Parliament on the state of implementation of the Pnrr will arrive within ten days; immediately afterwards the decree law which should make the governance of the Pnrr more unitary will go into the CDM.

School-work, towards new rules for compensation

Finally, compensation following accidents in school-work experiences. The Ministers of Education and Labour, Valditara and Calderone have announced a change in the institution of school-work alternation and in the legislation on compensation. “We are working to prepare more just and advanced legislation together with the Minister of Labour”, clarified the holder of the department in Viale Trastevere. The Minister of Labor added that the current legislation on compensation for those who die during the school-work alternation period “must be changed immediately” and we will do it with the next decree we are working on these days, in the first useful regulatory vehicle ” . A technical roundtable on occupational safety and the most urgent corrections to the legislation is expected on 12 January, with the social and employers’ partners, the ministers of University and Education, Inail and the National Labor Inspectorate. Calderone underlined «the existing regulatory vulnerability which allows financial compensation to family members only when the main income recipient suffers the fatal accident. This rule – added the minister – has been in force for too long to still survive in our legal system and has affected many other families in recent years”.