Original title: Jiang Guangtai: I hope the next game will usher in the first show, we still have time to improve the ranking

Sohu Sports News, on September 17th, Beijing time, Jiang Guangtai recently accepted an interview with the Shanghai media. During the interview, Jiang Guangtai revealed that he hopes to make his debut for the Haigang team in the next game.

“Thoughtful Shanghai” recently interviewed Jiang Guangtai. Regarding his feelings about joining the Haigang team, Jiang Guangtai said: “There are many teammates of the national team here. At the same time, during the previous competition system, I have also known many current teammates. This kind of Chemistry is very important. I am very familiar with them through the experience of training and playing with the national team, which of course will help a lot in the upcoming games.”

Regarding his state, Jiang Guangtai thinks it is good. When to play depends on the arrangement of the coaching staff, “The team will make a decision. Of course, I hope that the next game will usher in the debut. I hope to help the team. “

"The whole team has been training very hard recently. I hope we can show these performances in the next game. I hope we can play a good record and have a good ranking in the standings." Jiang Guangtai said, "Because The current ranking may not be what the club expects, but there are still many games, and there are more than 20 games to be played in the Chinese Super League, so there is still time to improve the ranking. With the arrival of new players, we can do it."





