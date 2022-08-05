Home Sports The youth group Wushu Sanda event ended, the Yulin team won 7 golds, and the Yanan team won 6 golds
The youth group Wushu Sanda event ended, the Yulin team won 7 golds, and the Yanan team won 6 golds

The youth group Wushu Sanda event ended, the Yulin team won 7 golds, and the Yanan team won 6 golds

2022-08-05 09:00:02Source: Shaanxi Daily

On August 4th, the reporter learned from the press conference of the 17th National Games of the Province that all the competitions of the Wushu Sanda events of the youth group of the 17th National Games of the Province ended. Among them, the Yulin team won 7 gold medals, and the Yan’an team won 6 gold medals.

According to reports, there are 22 gold medals in this competition. In addition to Yulin and Yan’an, Weinan won 3, Tongchuan won 2, and Xi’an, Hanzhong, Ankang and Shangluo each won 1. The Yulin, Ankang and Tongchuan teams won the Moral Fashion Award.

At the press conference, Zhang Luzheng, the champion of the men’s 52kg class of the 17th National Games Youth Group Wushu Sanda event and a player of the Yulin City representative team, said that as an athlete, he can flourish only when he is in the atmosphere of hard work and struggle. Proud of excellent results.

It is understood that the 17th National Games Youth Group Wushu Sanda competition lasts for 4 days. It is divided into four groups: men’s A, B, women’s A and B. A total of 162 competitions are arranged. A total of 197 athletes from 10 teams participated in the competition. (Reporter Zhang Lejia))

