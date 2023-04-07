Original title: The Shougang team will play against the Jilin team in the first round of the playoffs (quote)

Jilin “actively” selects opponent Shougang to respond strongly (topic)

This article/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Song Xiang

The CBA regular season ended on the 5th, and the Shougang team finally ranked sixth in the regular season. The first round of the playoffs will face the 11th Jilin team. Shougang and Jilin are old rivals in the playoffs. Last season, Shougang was upset and eliminated by Jilin in the first round of the playoffs. This was the biggest upset in the CBA at that time. This season, the two teams will meet again in the first round of the playoffs. Jilin is still the same Jilin as before, but Shougang is very different. And Shougang naturally does not want to repeat the same mistakes, they are ready for the playoffs.

“Active” choice

Jilin prefers to face Shougang in the playoffs

In fact, this year the Jilin team largely chose to meet Shougang in the first round of the playoffs. Jilin faced Guangzhou in the last round of the regular season. If Jilin wins their opponent at home, their final position in the regular season will rise, and it is very likely that they will meet Guangsha in the first round of the playoffs. Compared with Guangsha, Jilin is more willing to face Shougang in the playoffs. Under such circumstances, in the first two quarters of Jilin’s match with Guangzhou, super foreign aid Jones’ desire to attack dropped sharply. After he only scored 1 point in the half, the team withdrew, and Jilin replaced young players in the last two quarters. It can be seen that they don’t want to win this game.

Jilin is more willing to touch Shougang. In addition to the fact that Guangsha may be more difficult to play, the psychological advantage of winning Shougang in last year’s playoffs is also an important factor. At that time, Shougang was eliminated by Jilin with a single foreign aid when it had four foreign aids. For Jilin, it will naturally have stronger self-confidence.

meet again

Shougang says it will do better than last year

After the final game of Shougang’s regular season, player Zhang Cairen was asked in an interview about his team’s opinion on meeting the Jilin team again in the playoffs. He said: “I don’t think there is much to say, this may be destined. , we meet again in the first round of the playoffs this year. I think we will not think about what happened last year, just do what we do this year. We will do better than last year, and we are ready for the playoffs.”

For Shougang, although the regular season did not hit the fifth place, the team quickly and smoothly passed the difficult period of coaching change. More importantly, the team is developing well in many aspects, including player morale, The spirit, offensive self-confidence, etc. have all been greatly improved compared to before. This helps them go further in the playoffs.

Significant change

Focusing on offensive foreign aid to make up for defensive shortcomings

Compared with last year, Jilin has not changed. They are still led by super foreign aid Jones, and at the same time mainly rely on Jiang Weize and Jiang Yuxing to attack. Their weak inside is still their biggest shortcoming. But for Shougang, they have ushered in great changes in the near future. The style and characteristics of Shougang are quite different from the previous ones. Their speed has increased significantly, the game is fast-paced, and they dominate the offense to win. At the same time, Shougang’s defense has declined to a certain extent compared with before, but it is still within an acceptable range. Statistics show that since the head coach Layden took office, Shougang has averaged 103.8 points per game and 93.7 points conceded per game. However, Shougang has averaged 92.33 points per game this season and 86 points conceded. The changes are obvious.

Shougang currently focuses on offense, which may be the preferred game style of the Jilin team, which also likes offense and counterattack. You know, the previous Shougang’s style of attacking and pressing the rhythm is probably the most uncomfortable for Jilin. After all, Shougang’s inside advantage is too obvious. But if Shougang’s offensive shooting rate increases, can the Jilin team adapt? What’s more, the current Shougang players are very confident in offense, and they can no longer look at this team with the impression of the past.

Shougang was upset and eliminated by Jilin last season. An important reason for their defeat was that they had serious problems with Jiang Weize’s defense at many critical moments. But now Shougang has foreign aid Johnson with good defensive ability, which is tantamount to making up for the shortcomings of the position. Coupled with Zeng Fanbo, Zhang Cairen, and Raymond’s defensive restrictions on Jones, it seems that Shougang’s chances of winning this time are actually greater. And the lessons of last season will always remind Shougang to treat this round of matchup more cautiously, and must use the strongest style of play to respond to the proactively challenging Jilin team.

relevant

4 players from Beijing Shougang are shortlisted for regular season awards

On the 6th, the CBA League Company released the candidate list for various awards in the regular season to the media. Shougang’s foreign aid Leaf entered the candidate list for the best international player and the best international player lineup. Zeng Fanbo entered the candidate list for the best star player. Fang Shuo and Fan Ziming Enter the shortlist for the best domestic player team. In addition, Zhang Fan of Beijing Enterprises has also entered the candidate list for the best domestic player lineup.

Although Leaf suffered from some injuries this season and missed some games, his overall performance of the season, especially the first two stages, was good. It is precisely because of this that Leaf also entered the shortlist for the best international player in the regular season. However, Leaf has to face fierce competition from top foreign players such as Marshan Brooks, Jones, and Fogg, and the possibility of him being elected is not very high.

Zeng Fanbo entered the shortlist for the best star player. Zeng Fanbo has performed relatively well this season, especially in the third stage, playing important roles on both offense and defense. Zeng Fanbo ranked third in the list of cumulative contribution value of the award candidates, second only to Cui Yongxi and Yu Jiahao. However, Zeng Fanbo also faces very fierce competition, the main opponents are Cui Yongxi and Lin Wei. Objectively speaking, this award may be the most competitive of all awards this year.

Fang Shuo gradually returned to his original “Fang Chaoju” state in the third stage of this season. In the team system dominated by head coach Layden, Fang Shuo’s characteristics have been further amplified. And he also played a more important role in the offense. Fan Ziming’s performance this season still has some ups and downs. Adversely affected by injuries, Fan Ziming’s performance in some stages was relatively sluggish. As for the candidate list for the best team this time, his cumulative contribution value is also at the bottom of all candidates. On the whole, Fang Shuo is more likely to be selected for the second team of domestic players.

Coordinator/Durui