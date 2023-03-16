Jilin team wins women’s long jump championship at National Indoor Athletics Championships

CCTV news client news The National Indoor Athletics Championships kicked off in Tianjin on the 15th. Guo Sijia of the Jilin team won the women’s long jump championship, and Dai Chen of the Henan team won the men’s shot put championship.

A total of 13 contestants participated in the women’s long jump final, and the competition between the two 24-year-old girls was quite interesting. Jiangxi player Zhong Jiawei ranked first with a registration score of 6.47 meters. In the fifth round of trial jumps, Jilin player Guo Sijia, who had fouled in the previous three jumps, jumped 6 meters 47 and jumped to the first place. Zhong Jiawei struggled to jump out of 6.45 meters in the last jump and rose to second place. In the end, Guo Sijia of the Jilin team won the championship with 6.47 meters, Zhong Jiawei of Jiangxi team ranked second with 6.45 meters, and Gong Luying of Zhejiang team came third with 6.39 meters.

A total of 15 players participated in the men’s shot put final. Xinjiang player Chen Jian led the first five rounds with 18.96 meters. In the last round, Henan player Dai Chen won the championship with a throw of 19 meters and 16. He is also the only player in this field who exceeds 19 meters. Xinjiang team Chen Jian won the runner-up with 18.96 meters, and Shandong player Xing Jialiang won the third place with 18.78 meters.