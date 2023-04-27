Home » Jimmy Butler leads Heat to 4-1 series win over Bucks
Jimmy Butler leads Heat to 4-1 series win over Bucks

After Jimmy Butler scored 56 points in the fourth game to lead the Miami Heat to complete a shocking comeback, he played the hero today to tie the score before the end and helped the Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 128:126.

Without Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo, the Heat still showed iron-blooded resilience. Today, five players scored in double figures. Jimmy Butler scored 42 points alone, and played a fierce offensive at 32:16 in the fourth quarter, helping the team continue the previous game After the big reversal, Jimmy created a miracle again, especially when Jimmy successfully threw the ball in the mid-air relay before the end of the game, which made the Bucks fans on the scene exclaimed again and again.

In the overtime, the Heat took the lead first, but Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a free throw at a critical moment, causing the team to repeatedly frustrate in chasing points. In the end, when they were only two points away, the Bucks had the right to attack, but because of timing errors , failed to throw the ball, and finally lost the series 1:4.

