China News Service, Guangzhou, October 1st (Guo Jun, Su Qianyi, Yang Yichen) On the afternoon of September 30th, the theme lecture of Jinan Sports Lecture Hall “Dream, Realize Dreams and Continue Dreams” was held in the auditorium of Jinan University. He started a lecture and shared his sports career with representatives of teachers and students, the middle school and primary school affiliated to Jinan University.

Before the lecture, Zhang Ronghua, vice president of Jinan University, introduced in his speech that the school’s sports work has a profound historical accumulation, which depicts the glorious imprint of a century-old overseas Chinese school. Zhang Ronghua said that the Jinan University Sports Lecture Hall aims to use the positive energy of sports stars to promote the Chinese sports spirit and enhance the confidence of sports culture. In the future, the school will invite more sports stars loved by teachers and students to enter the campus, carry forward the positive energy of sports, and create a sports cultural atmosphere of self-improvement and hard work in Jinan Park.

Jinan Sports Lecture Hall opened a lecture Su Bingtian shared the story of “chasing dreams, realizing dreams and continuing dreams” photo by Chen Jimin

The Jinan Sports Lecture was held in the form of a question and answer. Su Bingtian, the host and the students communicated on multiple topics. Su Bingtian shared the story behind his amazing performance from breaking the 10-second mark in 2015 to 9.83 in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“All success is inseparable from adequate preparation.” Su Bingtian said that more and more scientific training concepts and methods make training more efficient, so he can reach new heights. In addition, Su Bingtian emphasized that technology requires thickness. When he has a certain thickness in the number of times he runs under 10 seconds, his confidence will increase, and he vows to seize the opportunity of the Olympic Games. During training, he changed coaches, overcame multiple back injuries, relearned improved running techniques, and stepped out of his comfort zone.

“If you want to make progress, you want to make breakthroughs, you must accept new things at any time and turn your weaknesses into strengths.” Track and field events are all about speaking with strength, and Su Bingtian said that only by constantly accumulating his own abilities can make himself good enough. , in order to stand on the stage of dialogue with others.

When it comes to future planning, Su Bingtian said that he will not be satisfied with the status quo, but pursue higher goals while maintaining his high level of competition. Of course not everyone will succeed, but you’ll be handsome if you persevere.”

In the interactive communication session, some students asked whether Su Bingtian would regret not showing the best result of 9.83 in the Olympic finals. Su Bingtian said that people are not machines, and it is difficult to perform at the best in the most important competitions. There will definitely be ups and downs, but as long as it is the result of hard work, it should be encouraged and recognized. Su Bingtian also admitted that in the two hours between the semi-finals and the finals, he failed to quickly return to his best state. Even if he tried his best in the finals, he could not create amazing results again. And this is exactly the problem that he and Chinese track and field need to think about and overcome. (Finish)