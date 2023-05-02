Home » Joel Embiid (Philadelphia) absent for game 1 against the Boston Celtics in the semi-finals of the NBA play-offs
Sports

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia) absent for game 1 against the Boston Celtics in the semi-finals of the NBA play-offs

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia) absent for game 1 against the Boston Celtics in the semi-finals of the NBA play-offs

The Sixers will have to deal without their best player for the first game of the series against the Celtics. Joel Embiid, injured in the right knee, is not in a condition to play the meeting this Tuesday (01:30 am French time).

The pivot remains uncertain for Game 2, to be held Wednesday in Boston. Preview at Philadelphia training during the day, he is still unable to run and, a fortiori, to play.

