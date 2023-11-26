Jointly interpreting the spirit of sports, Yuyuan Group joins hands with time-honored brands to support the 2023 Shanghai Marathon – Mobile Finance

Yuyuan Group and Time-Honored Brands Support 2023 Shanghai Marathon

The 2023 Shanghai Marathon officially kicked off on November 26, with 38,000 participants setting off from the Bund Jinniu Plaza to embark on a new journey of surpassing themselves. In a beautiful display of unity, Yuyuan Co., Ltd., together with several time-honored brands, has stepped up to support this prestigious event, jointly interpreting the spirit of sports and progress.

As a supporter of the marathon, Yuyuan Co., Ltd. will be providing accurate timing services through its Shanghai Watch, which is the only designated watch sponsor of the 2023 Shanghai Marathon. The company’s time-honored brands, including Tong Han Chun Tang, Shanghai Dexing Pavilion, Shanghai Old Hotel, Green Wave Gallery, and Songhe Tower, are also fully supporting the event in various forms, echoing the values of “Love embraces, excellence together progress.”

The 2023 race saw Yuyuan Group being awarded the Shanghai Marathon Sponsor Memorial Award, a testament to the company’s dedication and commitment to promoting the city spirit of Shanghai. The marathon, which started in 1996, has continuously integrated Shanghai’s culture and urban spirit into its brand core, and Yuyuan Co., Ltd.’s support further amplifies this fusion of values.

Rooted in Shanghai, Yuyuan’s 17 time-honored brands have witnessed the rise and development of ‘Made in Shanghai’, making significant contributions to the cultural and commercial landscape of the city. With its support of the marathon, Yuyuan Group not only pays tribute to the spirit of sports but also upholds and promotes the Oriental life aesthetics, contributing to the improvement of Shanghai’s urban soft power.

Shanghai Watch, as one of Yuyuan’s 17 time-honored brands, provided precise timing services to the participants of the marathon, perfectly recording the runners’ efforts and achievements. The brand also launched a new product for the event, the FAB CHRONO·Magic Number Symphony Series, demonstrating its commitment to inheriting classics while pushing the boundaries of innovation.

The 2023 marathon also saw many of Yuyuan’s time-honored brands displaying their top products at the finish line, advocating for healthy lifestyles and new consumption concepts in this era.

The active participation and support from Yuyuan Co., Ltd. and its time-honored brands not only enhance the vibrancy of the 2023 Shanghai Marathon but also celebrate the spirit of sports and Chinese cultural heritage.

Share this: Facebook

X

