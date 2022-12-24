Original title: Jokic quasi-triple-double Nuggets overtake Blazers Murray 25+12 Lillard 34 points

CCTV News: On December 24, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, and the Denver Nuggets (20 wins and 11 losses) continued their winning streak. Jokic scored 29 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists, and Murray scored 25 points, 8 rebounds and 12 assists. They led the team to rely on the climax of the third quarter to establish the lead. The Nuggets won 120-107 at home. Beat the Portland Trail Blazers (17-16). The Nuggets won 3 consecutive victories, and the Trail Blazers suffered 3 consecutive losses.

Jokic of the Nuggets had 29 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists, Murray had 25 points, 8 rebounds and 12 assists, Porter had 18 points and 5 rebounds, Pope had 14 points, Go Deng had 13 points and 6 rebounds. Lillard of the Trail Blazers had 34 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists, Grant had 20 points and 7 rebounds, Hart had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists, Simmons had 14 points, Nuer Keech had 11 points and 7 rebounds.

Trail Blazers starting lineup: Lillard, Simmons, Hart, Grant, Nurkic

Nuggets starting lineup: Murray, Porter, Pope, Gordon, Jokic