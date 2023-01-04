Original title: Jones assists surpassed 2,500 CBA history assists king is not far away from him

News on January 4th, Beijing time, in today’s CBA regular season match, the Sichuan men’s basketball team played against Jilin.

Although Jilin foreign aid Jones scored 44 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and 4 steals, this is his fifth consecutive game with a triple-double. Unfortunately, he failed to help the team win today’s game .

The team did not win, but Jones personally ushered in his CBA milestone moment. He contributed 11 assists today. The total number of CBA career assists exceeded 2,500, reaching 2,501, ranking third in CBA history. The top two are Hu Xuefeng’s 2595 times and Liu Wei’s 2591 times. Judging from the current situation, Jones is likely to become the CBA history assist leader this season!

CBA historical assist list:

1. Hu Xuefeng: 2595 times

2. Liu Wei: 2591 times

3. Jones: 2501 times

4. Hudson: 2473 times

5. Guo Ailun: 2421 times

