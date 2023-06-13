Jordan Loyd (Monaco) on Game 2 of the Betclic Elite Final: “A disastrous start”

“How do you analyze this second round against Boulogne-Levallois (won 95-88)?
It was a tough match. I think we had a catastrophic start. The coach had talked about the approach we should have in the play-offs. We knew, after dominating the first run as we had, that they would be much more aggressive.
Afterwards, as a team, we knew how to react. Not just me. John Brown made an exceptional match, Matthew Strazel too. This is what makes us a team. Personally, I always have to get hit in the head (laughs). I’m just glad I haven’t been shot in the nose yet (he had a broken nose earlier in the season). I’m doing well. We have one more win to go. The title is our biggest goal. We can still be so much better than we were this (Monday) evening.
Tell us about your perfect match, your decisive shots…
It’s the experience and the summer work with my coach, Jordan Boatwright, where we work on these hot situations, which allows me to keep this confidence in myself and to continue shooting, no matter what, even when I struggle with my address.
I believe in myself, and the team puts me in the position to be able to do that. I am a “glue guy”, a player capable of putting some binder in the game, of doing other things (3 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 fouls caused on Monday). Even though I don’t feel like I did this (Monday) something out of the norm. These are things I’m supposed to do and want to build on.
We see you prominently in the famous photo of Kawhi Leonard’s buzzer beater with Toronto during Game 7 against Philadelphia in 2019, shortly before the Raptors title. At the time, you were on the bench. How does it feel to be, now, at the center of the game?
It’s really cool. That’s why you want to play. As a basketball player, as a competitor, you necessarily want to be part of something special. Without taking anything away from Toronto, because I was lucky enough to have an NBA title, when you love basketball, you want to play, contribute, have a role for yours. Trying to find a job in the NBA, to be on the bench biding your time, that’s one thing. But being somewhere where you’re really wanted is priceless.
“I hope this is where I will retire”
You have a very close relationship with Sasa Obradovic. What is its importance in the chemistry of the team?
This relationship dates back to Red Star Belgrade. It was a bit of tough love. He demands a lot from you, respect for the game, being present and involved at all times, being a good teammate… but in exchange, he gives you back a lot. We always stayed in touch when our paths separated, and at the first opportunity to meet again, I jumped at the chance. I only wish him success. It’s one of his best years, given what we did in the Championship, as in the Euroleague. It’s a really life-changing relationship, the kind of thing you hope will last as long as possible.
How do you envisage the continuation of your career?
I’ve been on too many teams in my career. I deserve to have a place that I can call home. What better place than here, with these fans, this staff? I hope this is where I will retire. Even if you never know, it’s going in the right direction. Today in any case, I feel grateful and in an ideal position. I hope to continue. »