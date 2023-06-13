Jordan Loyd (Monaco) on Game 2 of the Betclic Elite Final: “A disastrous start”

We see you prominently in the famous photo of Kawhi Leonard’s buzzer beater with Toronto during Game 7 against Philadelphia in 2019, shortly before the Raptors title. At the time, you were on the bench. How does it feel to be, now, at the center of the game?

It’s really cool. That’s why you want to play. As a basketball player, as a competitor, you necessarily want to be part of something special. Without taking anything away from Toronto, because I was lucky enough to have an NBA title, when you love basketball, you want to play, contribute, have a role for yours. Trying to find a job in the NBA, to be on the bench biding your time, that’s one thing. But being somewhere where you’re really wanted is priceless.