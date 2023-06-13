Home » Indigenous children remember ‘Wilson’ with drawings
Indigenous children remember ‘Wilson’ with drawings

The minors hospitalized in the Central Military Hospital of Bogotá showed their appreciation to the missing rescue dog.

The four indigenous children who were rescued after spending almost 40 days lost in the Guaviare jungle embodied a memory of ‘Wilson’, the rescue dog who is still missing in the area. The children, who are currently hospitalized, have shared drawings that reflect some of their experiences in the unexplored region and highlight Wilson’s presence during their journey.

Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, 13 years old, and Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy, 9 years old, have captured in their drawings moments lived in the jungle and have remembered the canine that accompanied them. Wilson, a six-year-old Belgian Malinois, went off in search of the little ones on Wednesday, June 7, and has yet to return.

The Commander of the Military Forces, General Helder Giraldo, visited the children to verify their state of health and was surprised to discover the drawings they had made. Lesly portrayed Wilson next to a tree, in the glare of the sun, surrounded by clouds, mountains, a river, and birds. Along with the image, he wrote the dog’s name with a black marker on a notebook sheet, thus demonstrating his affection and support for the uniformed man.

For her part, Soleiny embodied in her drawing the Colombian flag, a flower, a sun, the dog and a phrase in her creation that says “Always blessed.”

These drawings move all those who closely follow the case of the rescued children and the effort to find Wilson.

“While our Commander #GeneralGiraldo, visited and received a report on the health progress of the little ones who are recovering at @HOMILCOL, and gave them some details; Lesly and Soleiny gave him some drawings made by them for Wilson’s friend,” the Military Forces stated.

