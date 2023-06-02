Arthur Rinderknech, eliminated in the second round of Roland-Garros by Taylor Fritz: “I’m for this kind of football atmosphere”

“What are your impressions after this defeat?
It was really nice to play this match in front of this French public. Even though I don’t know her, it must feel like an old-school Davis Cup vibe. It makes me want to work harder to come back stronger and win.
Could you imagine such a racket?
Not necessarily, even if I suspected that we could have a nice little atmosphere tonight. It was madness, it was awesome. I would have liked to push to fifth. I touched it with my finger, I had it in the racket. I think I’m having a good game. It’s fun. I don’t forget that six weeks ago, I was with the doctor wondering if I was going to have the operation. I couldn’t go ten meters to the right, ten meters to the left. If I had been told that I was going to hold a top 10 a few weeks later, I would have signed…
Did you pay for this lack of rhythm?
I got into the game well. I was quite aggressive. He didn’t pass many first serves. Afterwards, he paid for service. It became more difficult.
You were the last Frenchman in the race when the match started. Did you realize that?
After having heard it at least two hundred times in the stands, yes. I would have liked to be the last Frenchman in the half, quarter, eighth…
“Part of my journey has been in the United States and in US colleges, where the public can interact during points. There it is too much. »
It’s not a good Roland-Garros for the French, does it create a bad feeling?
All the French cling. There is a good understanding between us. Youngsters like Arthur Fils and Luca Van Assche win a lot of matches.
You played Popyrin in Australia last year in the same kind of atmosphere. Can you put yourself in Fritz’s shoes?
I’m more for this kind of football atmosphere. Yes, it was comparable, even if the Australians were much drunker than the French (laughs). I don’t know if we slipped Fritz sweet little words, it was the case for me there!
What do you have to say to those who consider that there is a minimum of behavior to have with regard to the atmosphere in a tennis match, with certain excesses not to be exceeded?
Part of my journey is the United States and US universities with meetings where the public can interact during points. I let you imagine… There, it’s too much. But from the moment we stand during the point shouting in all directions, I’m for it. It makes the sport and the game so much better…”