For a change – the leading countries of the world supported Serbia, and they unequivocally condemned the aggression carried out by Aljbin Kurti against the Serbian population in Kosovo and Metohija.

Source: Promo

All five members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States of America, France, China, Great Britain and Russia – expressed their condemnation of all the destabilizing actions of Pristina. This happened for the first time after America introduced concrete sanctions! US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on Pristina to immediately take steps to reduce tensions, but Kurti, on the contrary, worked on provoking new ones.

He called Blinken’s warning “naive and useless”, urging America “to think about the sanctions against the so-called Kosovo and to introduce them to Serbia”. The crisis in Kosovo and Metohija was also discussed in Moldova, at the European Community Summit in Chisinau, where the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is also participating. He said that along with Ukraine, Kosovo and Metohija became the main topic. He spoke with numerous European leaders, but pointed out that Pristina did not want to meet with the Serbian delegation.

In Usijanja, we analyze all the circumstances in which the southern Serbian province is located.

We ask: How will Kurti react to America’s sanctions? Will the EU countries join the harsher condemnation and sanctions? Does the condemnation of Pristina by all permanent members of the UN Security Council open a new chapter in the positions of Belgrade and Pristina?

Guests of Usinija:

Milovan Božinović, former ambassador of Serbia in Austria and Germany

Nenad Vuković, president of the Association of Lobbyists of Serbia

