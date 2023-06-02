USA highlighted the Colombian economy

Gloria Camargo

Colombia is positioned as an important player on the world economic scene, according to the United States Ambassador to Colombia, Francisco Palmieri. During his participation in the XXV General Assembly of AmCham Affiliates, held in Barranquilla, the diplomat highlighted the importance of Colombia as an ally in various fields, such as the economy and environmental sustainability.

Palmieri pointed out that the United States has been discussing trade and investment issues with the government of Gustavo Petro, with the aim of strengthening Colombia as a relevant destination for US exports. According to the ambassador, President Joe Biden’s administration supports collaboration with the private sector to build a future around a worker-centered trade policy that promotes inclusive economic growth.

In this sense, the ambassador highlighted the importance of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a key tool in this process and as an essential framework for the bilateral relationship between Colombia and the United States. The FTA has fueled rapid growth in bilateral trade, with a 30% increase in 2022 and a 41% increase in Colombian exports to the United States.

The ambassador highlighted the success of agricultural trade, with 40% of Colombian exports in this sector directed to the US market. This collaboration in the field of agricultural trade has been one of the most outstanding and beneficial cases for both nations.

In addition to trade, Palmieri stressed that they have been working with the United States on investments and business opportunities to accelerate the energy transition, a priority objective of the Colombian government. This collaboration seeks to promote the implementation of programs and projects that promote sustainability and the reduction of emissions, in line with international commitments on environmental matters.

The ambassador concluded his statement by highlighting the interest of the United States in strengthening the relationship with Colombia and turning the country into a key partner in the region. The Joe Biden administration’s endorsement of engagement with the private sector and focus on inclusive economic growth provide opportunities to further strengthen bilateral ties and further drive development and prosperity in both countries.