Jordi Alba follows Messi and Busquets to Miami

After Lionel Messi’s return to FC Barcelona didn’t materialize, the soccer world champion apparently brought a bit of Barca to his new club in Florida. At least that’s what it seems as after Sergio Busquets, another player with a long history with the Catalans will join Inter Miami in Jordi Alba. This was confirmed by Jorge Mas, the owner of the Major League Soccer (MLS) club.

APA/AFP/Joseph Lago

“He has already signed his contract and will arrive in the next few days. Tata (coach Gerardo Martino, note) is counting on him,” said Mas on Tuesday. Alba’s contract with Barcelona expired in the summer after eleven years. With the “Blaugrana”, the 34-year-old left-back became Spanish champion six times and the 2015 Champions League winner. He won the European Championship title with Spain in 2012.

Miami are also looking to sign another ex-Barca player, Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez, who plays for Gremio in Brazil.

