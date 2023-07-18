Home » Jordi Alba follows Messi and Busquets to Miami
Sports

Jordi Alba follows Messi and Busquets to Miami

by admin
Jordi Alba follows Messi and Busquets to Miami

After Lionel Messi’s return to FC Barcelona didn’t materialize, the soccer world champion apparently brought a bit of Barca to his new club in Florida. At least that’s what it seems as after Sergio Busquets, another player with a long history with the Catalans will join Inter Miami in Jordi Alba. This was confirmed by Jorge Mas, the owner of the Major League Soccer (MLS) club.

APA/AFP/Joseph Lago

“He has already signed his contract and will arrive in the next few days. Tata (coach Gerardo Martino, note) is counting on him,” said Mas on Tuesday. Alba’s contract with Barcelona expired in the summer after eleven years. With the “Blaugrana”, the 34-year-old left-back became Spanish champion six times and the 2015 Champions League winner. He won the European Championship title with Spain in 2012.

Miami are also looking to sign another ex-Barca player, Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez, who plays for Gremio in Brazil.

See also  Curry crowned the three-pointer and sent his teammate Rolex Durant to shout: I want too! _Curry crowned NBA history three-pointer_Iguodala_Thompson

You may also like

Bayern Munich Dominates FC Rottach-Egern with 27-0 Victory...

PIZTRIVERTICAL | Sportdimontagna.com

relive the time trial stage where Vingegaard knocked...

The Australian state of Victoria will not host...

Messi trained with Inter for the first time....

Six Casarano fans acquitted with full formula

Pedro Troglio: A Legend Among Olimpia Fans and...

Paramount+ main sponsor of the National Singers at...

the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and PACA regions propose a joint...

Why you need a bag like the Sea...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy