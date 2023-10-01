Jorge Martin won the Japanese MotoGP Grand Prix, which took place on Sunday at the Motegi circuit. The Spanish Ducati Pramac rider preceded the Italian Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) and the Spaniard Marc Marquez (Honda). The race was heavily affected by the heavy rain which made the track slippery and risky: for this reason the management decided to stop everything on the 12th lap out of 24, while Martin was in the lead. Bagnaia remains at the top of the World Championship with 319 points, but with today’s victory Martin comes closer and rises to 316. Third in the standings is Bezzecchi with 265 points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

