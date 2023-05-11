Jude Bellingham transfer: Why Borussia Dortmund star is ‘worth £130m’

10
BBC Sport visits Germany to explore the impact England’s Jude Bellingham has had since joining Borussia Dortmund, and find out why the midfielder is wanted by Europe’s top clubs, with recent reports pointing to a possible transfer this summer.
