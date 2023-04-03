Home Sports Steve Kerr: We didn’t deserve the win. From the second quarter we lost control
Sports

Steve Kerr: We didn’t deserve the win. From the second quarter we lost control

by admin
Steve Kerr: We didn’t deserve the win. From the second quarter we lost control

Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, commented on the loss against the Denver Nuggets 112-110.

“Up until the middle of the second quarter, they had total control over the game. Then we stopped playing. We lost focus on both halves of the pitch,” Kerr said. “We were in control of the match but we allowed him back into the game. We brought them back to life and they took advantage of it. We were not focused and hard, disciplined. And we didn’t deserve to win.”

See also  Klopp: Salah keeps saying he wants to stay The game against Manchester United cannot be called a warm-up match – yqqlm

You may also like

Straka improved on the final day – sport.ORF.at

Formula 1: Australian GP chief to investigate after...

Conveying the concept of green golf, the Sina...

Priske: We have ambitions and dreams, we want...

Crazy race at the Australian GP: Verstappen wins...

Hütter is working on engagement in England

Scattered considerations after Roma-Sampdoria (3-0)

Rope skipping welcomes the Asian Games, Zhejiang’s first...

This is the friendliest island in the world

NHL | First anger, then shock. The NHL...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy