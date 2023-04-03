Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, commented on the loss against the Denver Nuggets 112-110.

“Up until the middle of the second quarter, they had total control over the game. Then we stopped playing. We lost focus on both halves of the pitch,” Kerr said. “We were in control of the match but we allowed him back into the game. We brought them back to life and they took advantage of it. We were not focused and hard, disciplined. And we didn’t deserve to win.”