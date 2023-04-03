The dispute of the Colombian rented tournament grows in emotions, both due to the dispute of the eight places for the home runs, and between the teams that fight to get rid of the specter of relegation.

Although there are some teams that have the face of qualifiers, such as América, Millonarios, Boyacá Chicó, Nacional or Águilas Doradas, they cannot be neglected because behind comes a group that hopes to take advantage of their results and others that play in their favor.

Deportivo Pasto, Santa Fe and Deportes Tolima are in the group of eight, but they are on their heels Petroleum Alliance, Envigado, Medellín and Pereira, whose differences, in the case of the ‘Metecañas’ with the eighth, are penalties of three points.

Among those who not only have to pedal to reach the group of eight -the Alianza Petrolera case-, but to avoid relegation are Unión Magdalena, Huila, the oil tankers, Once Caldas and Cali.

Good news

The eleventh day of the BetPlay League, not only left bad news for some teams due to the results, but also very good news for others, such as Millonarios.

The blues continue to get good results, even without having their starting squad, but instead promoting players, including central defender Moreno, consolidating others, such as Yuber Asprilla, Edgar Guerra and Ramiro Brochero, and recovering others, such as Luis Carlos Ruiz, but against All Steven Vega.

Almost a year after having played his last game with the blue house, the midfielder, who was crying out for a clue in the Colombian National Team for the elderly, returned to the courts and did it in the best way.

April 17 of last year had been the last time that the midfielder had dressed the blue house and he did it again on Saturday in the 2-0 victory over Bucaramanga at the Alfonso López stadium.

To this was added that those led by Alberto Gamero showed that offensive, dizzying football, with very fast wingers who exploit the spaces left by their rivals and with projection from the sides.

Best of all, Gamero continues to promote players from the minor divisions, who play the same game as the experienced players, although with more dynamics.

Against Bucaramanga, the sky-blues had eight homegrown players on the field, only goalkeeper Álvaro Montero and defenders Jorge Arias and Juan Pablo Vargas did not make the team.

‘unheaded’

The course of the tournament also led to the dismissal of another coach, Raúl Armando, who was notified in the locker room after the 2-0 defeat against the emerging formation of Millonarios.

The performance of the ‘Leopards’, under the technical direction of the Argentine was barely 33% and today they occupy the 13th place with 11 points, the product of two wins, five draws and four losses.

Armando will be replaced starting today by Alexis Márquez, who successfully coached Pereira and later went through Jaguares de Córdoba.

The former goalkeeper’s task will be to add to that good game that the team showed at times, security in defense and effectiveness in attack.

Diego Corredor had previously left his position in Once Caldas, then the turn was for Arturo Reyes in Junior in Barranquilla.

Corredor was temporarily replaced by Elkin Soto, who added two victories and then Pedro Sarmiento and Hernán Darío Herrera arrived as property, who have not been able to raise the performance of a team that needs to add to get away from the relegation places.

In turn, Reyes was replaced by Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, who very early on ‘took out the umbrella’, saying that the squad was physically very poor and opted to concentrate it.

Apart from them, there are some teams that already have to think about how to strengthen themselves for the Finalization Tournament, such as Cali, Junior himself, Unión Magdalena, La Equidad and Jaguares, which will be very difficult for them to qualify for. unless they have a reaction that allows them to add more than 22 points of the 39 that remain in contention.