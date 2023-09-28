Jiangmen City Emphasizes Implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Key Speeches for Development and Innovation

Jiangmen City Holds Meeting to Implement Important Speeches by General Secretary Xi Jinping and Discuss Key Initiatives for Development

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing and Wu Guohua) – On September 27, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to discuss and study the important speeches made by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the Political Bureau meeting of the Central Committee and during his inspection in Zaozhuang, Zhejiang and Shandong. The meeting focused on the spirit of important instructions regarding the promotion of new industrialization, work in the new era, and developing a safe China. Municipal Party Committee Secretary Chen Anming presided over the meeting.

During the meeting, the attendees emphasized the need to diligently implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions. They called for the acceleration of regional strategic scientific and technological forces, active participation in the construction of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macao Science and Technology Innovation Corridor, and the use of the abundant science and technology innovation resources available in Shenzhen and Hong Kong. They also discussed the promotion of various key tasks in new industrialization, such as accelerating the layout of future industries, seizing opportunities in specialty industries, and promoting the transformation and application of scientific and technological achievements. The meeting also highlighted the importance of learning from Zhejiang’s successful “Ten Thousands of Projects” and further promoting the “Hundreds of Thousands of Projects” to develop and expand the county economy.

Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the significance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the work of the General Office in the new era. They stressed the need for the city’s office system to align with the General Secretary’s ideology, politics, and actions. The office system was encouraged to strengthen political responsibilities, improve political capabilities, and serve as a model for building the city’s party and government organs.

The meeting also commended the accomplishments of Jiangmen City in promoting its “talent doubling” project. It called for the continuation of efforts to build a talent-rich city and actively contribute to the construction of a high-level talent highland in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The meeting also emphasized the importance of implementing the party’s organizational line for the new era and improving the education and training level of Jiangmen cadres.

Additionally, the meeting emphasized the need to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on building a safe China. They discussed the importance of strengthening bottom-line thinking, innovating the “Maple Bridge Experience” and “Pujiang Experience,” and working together to build a higher level of safety in Jiangmen. The meeting highlighted the need to address key areas such as road traffic and hazardous chemicals, conduct thorough investigations to rectify hidden production safety hazards, and crack down on serious traffic violations. The meeting stressed the importance of ensuring a safe and peaceful holiday by implementing prevention and control measures for key infectious diseases, maintaining efficient emergency command systems, and fulfilling holiday duties.

Lastly, the meeting emphasized the importance of thoroughly studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on comprehensive and strict governance of the party. They called for the party to shoulder its political responsibility, promote the in-depth development of comprehensive and strict governance, and maintain a political environment that is clean, honest, and entrepreneurial.

The meeting also addressed various other matters of importance.

