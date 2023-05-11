Preparations are advancing in Arauca to guarantee the territorial elections – news

In view of the announcements that have been circulating, where some sectors of the Department state that they are carrying out protests in different roads of the Department, for three days and starting on May 9, the departmental government officially ruled on this issue.

According to a statement issued by the Government, blocking roads is not the solution to the problem that is being registered. Since, it is not through de facto means that the National Government will know the needs of the territory.

Since last March, the Sectional Administration has been working and has been structuring the school transport contracting process to extend it until the first quarter of 2024. The times to meet the need for transport obey those established in Law 80 of 1993, General Contracting Statute of the Public Administration.

The document points out that the departmental government has not been oblivious to dialogue and agreement, it has always been on the table, as the representatives of the communities with whom they have met and agreed on solutions for the territory can attest, to give a timely response. to the needs of the Araucanian population.

In this sense, the government of Arauca calls on the promoters of these conferences so that together the clamor has an echo in the National Government.

In what has to do with the effects caused by the winter wave, the government reiterated that it has spared no efforts to attend to the affected communities and has allocated the resources at its disposal to attend to the inconveniences generated by the rains, this is how this year 3 billion have already been allocated to mitigate the rainy season and more than 10 billion to attend definitive works in the Department.

Finally, they invite the communities to a fraternal dialogue and assure that they are open to hearing proposals to present the difficulties of the Araucanians to the National Government.

