Judista Krpálek won the Grand Prix in Linz two weeks after winning silver at the World Championships

The 32-year-old Krpálek defeated four opponents on his way to triumph in Linz. He defeated the Israeli Yevgenije Šmachilin, the Slovenian Enej Marinić and the Turkish Ibrahim Tataroglu in the third minute of the regular four-minute period. He reached the “golden score” only in his final duel with the German Lossen Kon, who received the third shido in the sixth minute of the fight.

The two-time Olympic champion and world champion Krpálek thus claimed the fourth triumph in his career at the Grand Pix category tournament and the first since 2018, when he won in Cancún.

The second best Czech result in Linz was achieved by Renata Zachová, who was seventh in the weight category up to 63 kg with a balance of two wins and two losses.

