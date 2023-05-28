With patience into the Pentecost weekend – traffic jams in the north again | > – News

Status: 05/27/2023 4:18 p.m Many started the long Pentecost weekend on Friday. But the freeways in the north were also full on Saturday. Accidents and construction sites also brought Pentecost traffic to a standstill.

The traffic situation calmed down in the afternoon. Before that, however, the cars stood still for many kilometers in the north. Already in the morning, an accident on the A2 in Lower Saxony to significant delays. A lane between Lauenau (Schaumburg district) and Wunstorf-Luthe (Hanover region) in the direction of Hanover was closed for the salvage work. Traffic was backed up for more than 10 kilometers. An accident between Hamburg-Stillhorn and Maschener Kreuz on the A1 towards Bremen caused the travel time to be about an hour and a half longer. A blocked lane on the A2 towards Hanover resulted in a traffic jam near Helmstedt. There were 10 kilometers of traffic jams on the A7 northbound in the Heidekreis district, and there were even 12 kilometers on the A1 near Osnabrück. In Schleswig-Holstein the traffic stopped, among other things, on the A1 towards Lübeck between Bad Oldesloe and Reinfeld. There was still a lot going on in the afternoon on the A7 at the Elbe tunnel in Hamburg.

ADAC: Everyone is on the road at the same time

“Weekend excursions cause massive traffic jams,” said an ADAC spokeswoman. Then everyone would be on the road at the same time – commuters, trucks and vacationers. In the There are also many construction sites in the north, especially on the A1 and the A7 there are “bottlenecks”. The risk of traffic jams is high, especially around Hanover and Hamburg, but also in the Hildesheim area and in the Bremen area. On the A1, from the Maschen junction in the direction of Lübeck, the roadway is being renewed up to the Süderelbbrücken, and construction is also underway between Bramsche and Vechta.

Danger of traffic jams in Hamburg and near Lübeck

Construction sites have been set up on the A7 at the Thieshope junction and on the A27 near Walsrode. The A7 will also be expanded to the south and north of the Elbe tunnel. In addition, a two-kilometre-long noise protection tunnel is being built in Hamburg-Altona. In Schleswig-Holstein, things get tight, especially on the A1. At Reinfeld, the autobahn will be narrowed in both directions from three to two lanes. North of Lübeck, construction sites between Ratekau and Sereetz (Ostholstein) and between Oldenburg-Mitte and Jahnshof (Ostholstein) impede traffic.

Patience was required on A7 already on Friday

Especially on the A7, drivers needed a lot of patience on Friday. There was a traffic jam in the direction of Hamburg until late in the evening. Between Hamburg-Marmstorf and the Elb Tunnel, it was backed up at times for nine kilometers. In the afternoon in the direction of Hamburg between Großburgwedel and Schwarmstedt after an accident there was already a traffic jam with a length of ten kilometers at times. It was also backed up in several areas on the A1: In the direction of Hamburg, it was eight kilometers between the Hamburg-Ost junction and the Norderelbe triangle. In the direction of Lübeck, traffic was also congested for eight kilometers between the Maschener Kreuz and the Norderelbe triangle. It was also full on the A2 in the direction of Berlin. Between the center of Magdeburg and the center of Burg, traffic stopped at times for ten kilometers until Friday evening.

No school in Lower Saxony and Bremen on Tuesday

According to the ADAC, the return trip should be spread out a little better, because in Lower Saxony and Bremen, for example, there is also no school on Tuesday after Whit Monday. Families may not return until then, the spokeswoman said. From Tuesday, however, the road surface will be renewed on the A7 in the area of ​​the Hanover-Anderten junction. From May 30th to June 3rd, there will be some road closures on the motorway and on the driveways as part of night construction sites.

Holidays start at Pentecost

In some federal states, including Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria and Rhineland-Palatinate, holidays of several weeks start at Pentecost. The automobile club therefore also expects travelers from almost all federal states to be on the long-distance roads in the north. In 2022, the Friday before Pentecost was the third busiest day of the year.