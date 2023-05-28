Home » Jović scored in Fiorentina’s victory over Roma | Sport
Jović scored in Fiorentina’s victory over Roma | Sport

Fiorentina defeated Roma with a score of 2:1, and Luka Jović also entered the list of scorers.

Source: Profimedia

In the penultimate round of Serie A, the Fiorentina players beat the Roma team on their home turf 2:1. The Romans were in the lead for almost the entire match, and then in three minutes we saw a big turnaround.

With this defeat, Roma also lost a theoretical chance to secure a place in the Champions League next year through the championship. The only hope for Mourinho and his team is a triumph in the Europa League final against Sevilla.

Fiorentina – Rome 2:1 (0:1)
/Jović 85, Ikone 88 – El Sharavi 11/

“Vučić” was put in the lead by El Sharavi in ​​the 11th minute of the match, after an assist from Solbakken.

We didn’t see much excitement down the stretch. Mourinho wanted to preserve the minimum advantage at all costs, but his plan was spoiled by Luka Jović five minutes before the end. Mandragora dropped the ball with his head to the Serbian striker, who scored to make it 1:1.

Three minutes later, we also saw a complete rematch, which was directed by Ikone.

Today:

Salernitana – Udineze 3:2 (1:2)
/Kastanos 43, Kandreva 57, Ekong 90+6 – Zegelar 25, Nestorovski 30/

Spezia – Torino 0:4 (0:1)
/Visnievski 24 ag., Rići 72, Ilić 76, Karamoh 90+6/

Inter – Atalanta (20.45)

Sutra:

Verona – Empoli (12.30)
Bologna – Naples (15.00)
Monza – Leće
Lazio – Cremonese (18.00)
Juventus–Milan (20.45)

Played yesterday:

Sampdoria – Sassuolo 2:2 (1:2)
/ Gabiadini 8, Erlić 78 ag. – Berardi 9, Enrike 11/

