Jurečka felt that everything would fall on him there. He didn’t want to step up, he has motivation against Veselé

Slavist coach Jindřich Trpišovský already appreciated Jurečko’s progress in the past weeks. The hard-working attacking all-rounder scored important goals and contributed more and more. But he literally exploded against Bohemians. “I thank the coaches for their trust, I try to repay it on the field. It helps me that we communicate a lot,” said Jurečka.

The 28-year-old fighter, of course, was most excited by the full stands. When the red and whites went to the thanksgiving ceremony under the cauldron in the northern stand, it was discussed for a while whether Jurečka would not rise to the podium among the fans. Especially Jan Bořil was humming him. But the protagonist of the early evening ended up staying downstairs with the others. “The boys made fun of me, especially Honza Bořil and Ondra Kolář, let me go there. But I said it wasn’t over and we had to keep our feet on the ground. Now we have to prepare for Sparta and win there,” he explained.

Jurečka made his first breakthrough in the 30th minute, when he made his way to the center from David Douděra, pushed past the young defender Adam Kadlec and fired past Martin Jedlička from close range. In the 48th minute, after a nice encouragement from Matěj Jurásek, he rushed to the opponent’s goal and made it 2:0 with a shot under the crossbar from an angle. The third hit came from a distance, leaning into the ball from at least twenty-five meters. And he added his fourth goal from the break when he was released by Stanislav Tecl. See also Soccer Bundesliga: Mainz 05 – FC Bayern Munich in the live ticker

🎙️ Václav Jurečka was the main architect of the win over Bohemians with four hits. 🎯 At the post-match press conference, he highlighted the confidence of the coaches, thanked the great fans and also added an outlook for the coming days. #slaboh Follow the feedback on #slaviatv 📺 — SK Slavia Prague (@slaviaofficial) May 7, 2023

“Sometimes it happens that way. When you score the first goal, you want to score another. After the second goal, I believed that if I shot from a distance, the third would fall for me. I felt it was a day where practically everything would fall for you. I’m a little sorry that I didn’t watch for offside, I could have scored more goals, but I have to remain humble. Four goals is enough, I have to continue working and confirm it at Letná,” explained Jurečka, who netted five times, but his shot from the 66th minute was disallowed due to offside.

The meeting with Bohemians coach Jaroslav Veselý, who trained him years ago in second division Kolín, was piquant for him. “I took him from Opava. He played well, but killed one chance after another. Now he gave it back to me,” Veselý sighed.

“The joint engagement did not suit us at all. I always have extra motivation against him. I’m glad that I’m also helping Slovácko from a distance,” Jurečka responded, referring to the fight for fourth place, in which Bohemians will compete with Slovácko, where Jurečka worked until last season.