(ANSA) – TURIN, FEBRUARY 06 – “At the moment it is a fact that we have 23 points after -15, so we need to reach 40 points for salvation: it’s funny, but that’s how it is”. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri sets goals for his team. “Our first mini-goal is to overcome who’s above us and go to twelfth, then we’ll think about the one even further up front and so on – says the Juventus coach – because in doing so it will mean that we win games and that’s what we have to do to keep high concentration in view of the cups”. (HANDLE).

