Home Sports Juve and Kean, redemption from Everton and the negotiation: Pedullà’s bag
Sports

Juve and Kean, redemption from Everton and the negotiation: Pedullà’s bag

by admin
Juve and Kean, redemption from Everton and the negotiation: Pedullà’s bag

Allegri has always considered him a top. The misunderstandings? Clarify. His name on the starting list? It belongs to the past

Moise Kean back in power is a story of consistency and tremendous pride. A market operation not too distant in time (August 2021), a precise request from Max Allegri when the doors for other offensive ideas were barred. The desire to bring home a class of 2000 who had grown up at Juve before choosing some solutions away from home, Paris Saint-Germain and Everton, for a very simple reason. The same that leads to the famous pride: when Kean understands, he senses, that he is one too many, he raises his arm, summons his agent (Raiola group) and asks to leave.

See also  Maradona, the daughter: "The shirt at auction is not that of the Mano de Dios"

You may also like

Carlos Alcaraz, who is Inter’s goal for the...

Juventus, Di Maria protagonist with Argentina: brace and...

World Cup without Italy: which team will you...

Violence against women, Sorgenia launches #Sempre25novembre to fight...

Ghana without shirts in Qatar? No problem, the...

MotoGp, Pecco Bagnaia at the Qurinale from the...

Qatar 2022 World Cup, the typical formations and...

Qatar 2022 pre-World Cup friendlies, today’s results: Croatia...

Atp Finals, Djokovic beat Rublev. Stasera Tsitsipas-Medvedev

Wijnaldum: “I’m better, but away from the family...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy