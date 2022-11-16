November 16, 2022 4:49 pm

My ex-girlfriend and I had a good relationship, but the sex was bad. When we did, at some point it became clear that neither of us was coming, or that she was tired or bored, and then we stopped. I decided to let her drive and stopped taking the initiative. I was starting to feel like my emotional needs weren’t being met either, and that’s when she revealed to me what she considered the secret of secrets: She feared she was asexual. She told me that it caused her a lot of shame and confusion and for that reason she had distanced herself from her. We decided to explore her sexual identity together and try new things that could potentially work for both of us. The first time was a disaster. I felt insecure and uncomfortable, and I wanted to stop before the end, as she had done so many times. When we went to bed she began to try approaches, which I limited to cuddles, only to go to the bathroom to “finish” when she fell asleep. She heard me go back to bed, she asked me what I had done and I told her the truth. She then stood up, angry and sad, and I tried to apologize, but we never got over it.

Months later, I’m still confused. I feel guilty for pushing her away and sneaking off to the bathroom when she fell asleep. At the same time I don’t understand how what I did became such an insurmountable obstacle. I grew up in a religious family and it took me a decade to free sex from the sense of shame, and now it seems to me that some of that work has gone up in smoke. All the time we were together – and especially that fateful evening – I was ashamed of my sexual desire for her, which was clearly much more intense than hers for me. She is an athlete with a perfect body, while I overeat due to stress during the pandemic, making my feeling of being undesirable worse.

I wish I could get over the guilt, but I don’t know how. I’m afraid that being with someone who identifies as asexual has had an indelible effect on me. And it’s too private a problem to be able to talk about it with anyone.

– Healing Eludes Lesbian Pondering Messy End

“I don’t think HELPME should feel responsible for the end of the relationship”, replies Dr. Ela Przybylo, “and even less think that the breakup derives from the fact that she went to the bathroom to ‘finish’ that one evening”.

Dr. Przybylo, that is assistant professor in English, women’s, gender, and sexuality studies at Illinois State University, she has identified with various shades of the asexual spectrum over the past fifteen years. The label that currently fits her best, she says, is that of gray asexual (gray asexuality is both a point on the asexual spectrum and a spectrum in itself – our spectra contain spectritudes – but to simplify: gray asexual is who rarely experience sexual desire).

In short, if it’s not your fault, HELPME, and if sneaking into the bathroom to give yourself a little touch when your girlfriend falls asleep isn’t a fault, I would say that there is only one blameless candidate left: your ex girlfriend. Or perhaps – as Dr. Przybylo will now explain to you – factors beyond you and/or your fiancée are to blame.

“Being asexual can be very disconcerting because in our society sex is portrayed as mandatory, indispensable to intimacy and at the heart of romantic relationships,” explains Dr. Przybylo. “And while it can hurt to hear it, it’s possible that HELPME’s partner never wanted to have sex, but she thought she had to do it to maintain the relationship, or because of social pressure, or both.”

It’s also possible that your ex-girlfriend thought she wanted to have sex, HELPME, and that she wanted to have sex with you. When you’re taught from an early age that sex is not only normal but universal, and that all human beings have sex without exception, the conditioning can be enormous. Just as it used to be that homosexuals were frequently in heterosexual relationships before realizing they were gay, asexuals sometimes experienced relationships with allosexual (non-asexual) people before realizing they were asexual. And just as some gay men pretend to be heterosexual in a desperate attempt to make a marriage work (at the risk of confusing and hurting their wives), some asexuals pretend to be interested in sex in order to make a relationship with an allosexual work (at the risk of confuse and hurt allosexual girlfriends).